Major League Baseball is allowing teams to offer refunds to fans for games currently not being played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, games were considered postponed, instead of canceled, allowing teams to hold on to revenue generated from ticket sales.

But with little chance of MLB playing 162 games this season, the league has decided to allow for refunds. MLB is not requiring refunds, and each team will set its own policy, with many likely offering a credit for 2021 as an option. Teams can announce their new policies beginning Wednesday.

The decision comes a week after two fans filed a complaint in California, seeking class-action certification on behalf of fans seeking refunds. Additionally, several state attorney general offices around the country had received complaints about the no-refund policy.

MLB has no start date for the 2020 season.

Though baseball could still return this summer, it's likely to be without fans in attendance for at least a portion of the season -- which would kick in another set of refunds.