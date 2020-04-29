On July 21, 2004, Manny Ramirez had one of his more memorable moments with the Red Sox when he cut off a Johnny Damon throw in the outfield. (0:23)

Manny Ramirez says he still misses stepping into the batter's box and wants to return to professional baseball.

The former MLB superstar, who will turn 48 next month, has his sights set on the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan, where he briefly played in 2013.

In an interview published Wednesday by the Taiwan Times, Ramirez told the newspaper that he hopes to land a roster spot this year in the CPBL.

The five-team CPBL has attracted worldwide attention in recent months as the first major professional baseball league to start its 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.