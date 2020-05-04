Vote: Which classic Derek Jeter game do you most want to see?

Few athletes have delivered as many signature performances as Derek Jeter has.

In celebration of the New York Yankees captain's Hall of Fame career, ESPN will be replaying a classic Jeter game as part of our MLB Encore Tuesdays series.

The twist? The game we broadcast is up to you.

Check out the five options below, then scroll to the bottom of the page or click here to cast your vote.

The winner will air May 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN App.

1. The Jeffrey Maier Game (Oct. 9, 1996)

The Yankees are trailing the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS when Jeter's eighth-inning fly ball is snagged by a 12-year-old fan named Jeffrey Maier -- seemingly before it can land for an out in right fielder Tony Tarasco's glove. Instead, Jeter is credited with the game-tying home run, the Yankees go on to win in extra innings and the 22-year-old soon-to-be-named Rookie of the Year moves one step closer to winning his first World Series ring.

2. Mr. November (Oct. 31, 2001)

In Game 4 of an epic 2001 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees stage a dramatic, ninth-inning comeback to force extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th inning, not long after the clock strikes midnight -- marking the first Fall Classic game ever played in November -- Jeter launches a two-out, walk-off home run.

3. The Dive (July 1, 2004)

During one of the most intense times in the Yankees' rivalry with the Boston Red Sox, Jeter dives face-first into the stands as he catches a 12th-inning Trot Nixon pop fly with a pair of runners in scoring position. Jeter, bloodied, exits the game, and the Yankees win in 13 innings.

4. Hit No. 3,000 (July 9, 2011)

On a day when he'll go 5-for-5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jeter becomes just the second player in history to hit a home run for his 3,000th career hit, taking David Price deep in the third inning.

5. Jeter's Bronx Farewell (Sept. 25, 2014)

A season-long retirement tour across the majors reaches its climax in the captain's final home game. In front of nearly 50,000 fans at Yankee Stadium, Jeter smacks an RBI double in his first at-bat. But the transcendent moment comes later, in the bottom of the ninth, after the Orioles rally to tie the game in the top of the frame. With a runner on second, who comes to the plate but Jeter. On the first pitch he sees, Jeter singles in the winning run -- and bids farewell to the Bronx in a moment Yankees fans will remember forever.