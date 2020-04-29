The 2020 class for the Baseball Hall of Fame will be inducted a year later.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that this year's induction ceremony, scheduled for July in Cooperstown, New York, has been canceled and instead will be held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hall said its board voted unanimously to cancel this year's induction.

As a result, the class -- Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker -- will be inducted July 25, 2021, along with any members elected as part of the class of 2021.

"Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors' overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend's events in all of its many facets," Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said. "We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown."