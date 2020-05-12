Tim Kurkjian takes a look at the legendary career of Yankees Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra on what would have been his 95th birthday. (1:02)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1925, Yogi Berra was born.

There is some truth to the story that before the 1947 season, Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey and Yankees owner Dan Topping at least considered a trade of Ted Williams for Joe DiMaggio. The owners decided to sleep on the possibility but made no progress the next day, especially when Yawkey, said, in essence, "and maybe you could throw in that little catcher.''

That little catcher was Yogi Berra. He became, in my mind, the second-best catcher ever, after Johnny Bench. Berra won more rings as a player --10 -- than anyone else in baseball history. He won three MVP awards and finished second in the voting two other times. He was a tremendous clutch hitter and one of the best power/contact hitters ever: He hit 358 homers and struck out 414 times. In 1950, Berra hit 28 homers and struck out 12 times.

And, in the minor leagues, he had 23 RBIs in a doubleheader.

"With only one home run,'' he told me. "But, every time I came up, the bases were loaded.''

Berra is one of the most huggable characters in baseball history. He fractured the language, and said things that didn't make sense but actually did, such as, of a popular restaurant, "Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded.'' Former Yankees manager Buck Showalter said, "Yogi was such a good man, everyone loved him, but he was tough. He hated to lose. Some people make him out to be a cartoon character, but he had backbone. A real backbone.''

Indeed, when Yankees owner George Steinbrenner wanted one of the Yankees replaced, he screamed at his manager, Yogi Berra, who took his cigarettes, which were rolled up in his sleeve, and threw them at Steinbrenner. The owner backed down. The guy was not replaced. Not all the things Berra supposedly said were true, but most were. He roomed with third baseman Bobby Brown, who, while playing for the Yankees, was studying to become a heart surgeon. Brown told me this story: One night, Brown was reading his medical books. Berra was reading a comic book.

At bedtime, Berra looked at his roommate and said, "How did yours turn out?''

