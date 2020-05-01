Jeff Passan reports that MLB is feeling increasingly optimistic as the league is developing a plan that could allow teams to play in as many as six cities in 2020. (2:02)

Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, the union announced.

"We are pleased we reached this agreement with the Commissioner's office.," Bill Miller, president of the Major League Baseball Umpires Association said in a statement. "We love the great game of baseball. We look forward to being part of bringing it back to the fans as America and the world recover.

"We also recognize that many people, including many baseball fans, are experiencing great economic hardship now. Our membership appreciates the opportunity to return to our jobs when it's time to play ball."

The umps will be paid a pro-rated share of their salaries based on games over a 182-day season, according to a copy of the four-page term sheet obtained by The Associated Press. Umpires have already been paid from January through April and will be paid at a 50% rate in May, according to the AP.

If even one regular-season game is played this season, the umps are guaranteed about one-third of their salaries. Umpires generally make between $150,000 and $450,000.

As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires' decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014, but MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks that are not wired for replay.

The start of the MLB season has been postponed because of the virus outbreak, and there is no timetable for Opening Day.

In December, the umpires and MLB reached a deal to run through the 2024 season. As part of that agreement, umps agreed to cooperate with MLB in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system.

ESPN's Pedro Gomez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.