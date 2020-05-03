Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell won the inaugural MLB The Show Players League on Sunday with a three-game sweep against the Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito in the best-of-five championship series.

Snell's Rays beat Giolito's White Sox 5-1 in Game 1, 3-2 in Game 2 and 6-0 in Game 3. The three-inning games were televised on ESPN.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast will receive a $25,000 donation thanks to Snell's championship victory. In addition, MLB, the players' association and Sony donated $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in his team's community.

Snell tweeted, "I NEEED IT SO BAD" after his victory.

The Rays also congratulated Snell on Twitter by raising a virtual banner in his honor.

Raise the banner. pic.twitter.com/Nlb2xJX7Vp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 3, 2020

Players from all 30 teams competed in the league, which featured a 29-game regular season. Each player streamed his games online from his individual Twitch or YouTube account.

The Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo was voted by fans and players as the league's Best Player after starting out 11-0 in the league and earning the No. 2 seed for the postseason.

The other awards: