New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will undergo another CT scan on his injured rib later this month, but manager Aaron Boone is encouraged by the star outfielder's recovery.

Boone updated Judge's status during an interview Tuesday with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, saying that baseball's shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic has provided Judge and other injured Yankees some "down time" to get back to full health.

"Obviously, everyone kind of mentions a silver lining with us," Boone said. "I think that's very much true."

Judge was diagnosed with a fractured rib in March -- an injury he originally suffered last September.

The Yankees did not disclose a timeline for Judge's return when the injury was announced, but Boone hopes to have the two-time All-Star back healthy when and if the season resumes.

"He's due for another CT scan, I believe, in a couple more weeks," Boone said. "So this time down has allowed that rib -- that bone -- to hopefully continue to heal.

"All signs are encouraging there, and hopefully this time down allows that rib to heal properly and hopefully have him part of all this."

Boone also provided updates on slugger Giancarlo Stanton (calf), pitcher James Paxton (back) and outfielder Aaron Hicks (elbow).

The Yankees previously expected Stanton would have been ready to play in April, and Boone said Tuesday that the former National League MVP is "doing really well and should be good to go whenever we get ready to go back."

Paxton, who underwent back surgery in February, remains on a timeline for a mid-May return to full health, according to Boone, who said the hard-throwing left-hander's rehab has "gone really, really well."

Hicks was expected to miss most of the 2020 season after having Tommy John surgery. Boone said Hicks is doing soft toss from both sides of the plate, is throwing at 90 feet and is "trending in a really good direction."