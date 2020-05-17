You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1948, the 17th day of the month, Carlos May was born. The number mattered.

He was a good hitter for several years, the brother of Lee May. But Carlos' claim to fame is that he wore No. 17. So his uniform was also his birthday: May 17.

There are many reasons why players wear a uniform number, often as a tribute to their favorite player. There are other reasons. Bill Voiselle wore No. 96 because he was from Ninety Six, South Carolina. Kenley Jansen wears No. 74 because it was his street address in Curacao. Benny Agbayani wore No. 50 because of the pride for his home state, Hawaii, the 50th state.

The full "On this date ..." archive

Eddie Gaedel wore No. 1/8 because he was 3-foot-7. Dellin Betances wears 68 because he is 6-8. In spring training 1989, Scott Meyer was assigned No. 100 because the A's had 100 players in camp. Joe Beimel wore 97 because his first child was born that year. Prince Fielder wore 84 with the Rangers because he was born in 1984; it signified a rebirth in his career.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Snow wore 84 for the 2006 Red Sox to honor his father, Jack, who wore 84 as a wide receiver for the Rams: Jack died the day J.T. signed with the Red Sox. Rene Gonzales wore 88 because 8 was taken by Cal Ripken, but 88 "was infinite and consistent.''

Larry Walker is consumed by the No. 3. Everything he does in life revolves around a 3, so naturally, he wore 33. Carlton Fisk wore No. 27 with the Red Sox, then No. 72 with the White Sox because, among other reasons, they represented a direction change in his career.

Andy Messersmith wore No. 17 for the Braves. His colorful owner, Ted Turner, wanted to replace Messersmith's name with the word Channel so his uniform would read Channel 17, which was Turner's superstation. Brett Butler, who weighed 160 pounds, wore No. 2 or 22 as a reminder of how many times he was told he was 2 small to play in the major leagues.

"There is some substance to that,'' Butler said. "But, I really chose 2 because I am little, and I needed the littlest number and the littlest uniform that they had.''

The 0 worn by Adam Ottavino, Al Oliver and Oddibe McDowell was as much about the letter O as 0. And then there was pitcher Omar Olivares, who wore No. 00 to reflect his initials.

Infielder Skip Schumaker was 6 years old as he waited to get autographs from his beloved Dodgers. Several brushed by him, moving Schumaker to tears. Pitcher Orel Hershiser said to Schumaker, "I play for the Dodgers, I'm not famous, but I would be happy to sign for you.'' So Schumaker wore No. 55 most of his career in honor of Hershiser.

Other baseball notes for May 17