2020 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and more

While the official start date hasn't been announced, the 2020 MLB draft is reportedly expected to begin June 10 and be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The draft was initially scheduled to be held June 10-12. How many rounds will there be? This year's draft will be shortened from 40 to five rounds and teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for $20,000.
Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including information on some of the top prospects, draft order and more.
One note: Our first mock draft will be posted this Monday (5/11).
Key 2020 draft info:
Length of the draft
As mentioned above, the draft will be shortened to five rounds this year with teams allowed to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players.
Signing bonuses
An agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association in March allows teams to delay signing bonuses, with a maximum of $100,000 to be paid within 30 days of a player signing, 50% of the remainder due July 1, 2021, and the leftover due July 1, 2022.
What will the impact be on colleges?
Though the college baseball world had anticipated five rounds, it will scramble to figure out how to balance its limited scholarships, a potential influx of freshmen, and the desires of draft-eligible juniors -- and seniors, after the NCAA restored eligibility to spring athletes upon canceling the 2020 season -- to forgo $20,000 bonuses and return to school.
What about the minor league season
The 2020 minor league season could be in jeopardy as well, with multiple farm directors saying they believe prospects would spend their seasons at teams' complexes in Arizona and Florida instead of minor league affiliates, who would lose money running games without fans.
Who are the top draft prospects?
1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State: "Tork" is the safest pick in the draft because he raked from the moment he stepped on campus and in two summers for Team USA with a wood bat. More on Torkelson
2. Austin Martin, 3B, Vanderbilt: There was buzz that Martin might begin the season at shortstop for Vanderbilt, but he's still playing mostly third base. He's also well-equipped to be average or above defensively in center field (he's a plus runner) or at second base. More on Martin
3. Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State: Gonzales plays in one of the most supercharged offensive environments in college baseball, but he also raked on the Cape last summer with wood bats against superior competition. More on Gonzalez
4. Zac Veen, CF, Spruce Creek HS (FL): Veen is a lanky, smooth, 6-foot-4, above-average runner who fits in center field for now and has a chance to be a plus hitter. More on Veen
5. Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M: Lacy has edged ahead of RHP Emerson Hancock now, but his delivery is a bit stiff and his control and command are just fine. The reason he's the top-rated pitcher is his mid-90s heater and upper-80s slider that are 70-grade pitches on the 20-80 scale for some scouts. More on Lacy
Kiley McDaniel's top prospects: The top 100-plus players available in 2020 and beyond
More draft links:
SEC loaded with draft prospects for 2020 (and 2021)
Was top draft prospect Emerson Hancock's rough debut cause to worry?
Ohio State's Lonsway flashes first-round stuff
• MLB relaxes scouting restrictions before the draft
• Passan/McDaniel: What MLB deal with players means for 2020 draft and more
• Boras: MLB draft limits 'send the wrong message'
• 2019 MLB draft: Picks and analysis
Draft order
First round
1. Detroit Tigers
2. Baltimore Orioles
3. Miami Marlins
4. Kansas City Royals
5. Toronto Blue Jays
6. Seattle Mariners
7. Pittsburgh Pirates
8. San Diego Padres
9. Colorado Rockies
10. Los Angeles Angels
11. Chicago White Sox
12. Cincinnati Reds
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Texas Rangers
15. Philadelphia Phillies
16. Chicago Cubs
17. Boston Red Sox
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
19. New York Mets
20. Milwaukee Brewers
21. St. Louis Cardinals
22. Washington Nationals
23. Cleveland Indians
24. Tampa Bay Rays
25. Atlanta Braves
26. Oakland Athletics
27. Minnesota Twins
28. New York Yankees
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
* Houston Astros forfeited their first-round pick as part of their sign-stealing punishment
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Baltimore Orioles
31. Pittsburgh Pirates
32. Kansas City Royals
33. Arizona Diamondbacks
34. San Diego Padres
35. Colorado Rockies
36. Cleveland Indians
37. Tampa Bay Rays (received in trade from the Cardinals)
Second round
38. Detroit Tigers
39. Baltimore Orioles
40. Miami Marlins
41. Kansas City Royals
42. Toronto Blue Jays
43. Seattle Mariners
44. Pittsburgh Pirates
45. San Diego Padres
46. Colorado Rockies
47. Chicago White Sox
48. Cincinnati Reds
49. San Francisco Giants
50. Texas Rangers
51. Chicago Cubs
52. New York Mets
53. Milwaukee Brewers
54. St. Louis Cardinals
55. Washington Nationals
56. Cleveland Indians
57. Tampa Bay Rays
58. Oakland Athletics
59. Minnesota Twins
60. Los Angeles Dodgers
* Astros and Red Sox forfeited their second-round picks as part of their sign-stealing punishment
**Angels (Anthony Rendon), Phillies (Zack Wheeler), Diamondbacks (Madison Bumgarner), Braves (Will Smith) and Yankees (Gerrit Cole) lost second-round picks for signing free agents
Competitive balance B
61. Miami Marlins
62. Detroit Tigers
63. St. Louis Cardinals (received in trade from the Rays)
64. Seattle Mariners (received in trade from the Brewers)
65. Cincinnati Reds
66. Los Angeles Dodgers (received in trade from the Twins)
Compensation picks
67. San Francisco Giants (for losing Madison Bumgarner)
68. San Francisco Giants (for losing Will Smith)
69. New York Mets (for losing Zack Wheeler)
70. St. Louis Cardinals (for losing Marcell Ozuna)
71. Washington Nationals (for losing Anthony Rendon)
72. Houston Astros (for losing Gerrit Cole)
Remaining rounds (note -- Twins gave up their third-round pick for signing Josh Donaldson and Yankees gave up their fifth-round pick for signing Gerrit Cole)
Detroit Tigers
Baltimore Orioles
Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals
Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
Texas Rangers
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
Boston Red Sox
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Mets
Milwaukee Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals
Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays
Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletics
Minnesota Twins
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros