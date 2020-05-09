        <
          2020 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and more

          11:29 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          While the official start date hasn't been announced, the 2020 MLB draft is reportedly expected to begin June 10 and be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The draft was initially scheduled to be held June 10-12. How many rounds will there be? This year's draft will be shortened from 40 to five rounds and teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for $20,000.

          Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including information on some of the top prospects, draft order and more.

          One note: Our first mock draft will be posted this Monday (5/11).

          Key 2020 draft info:

          Length of the draft

          As mentioned above, the draft will be shortened to five rounds this year with teams allowed to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players.

          Signing bonuses

          An agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association in March allows teams to delay signing bonuses, with a maximum of $100,000 to be paid within 30 days of a player signing, 50% of the remainder due July 1, 2021, and the leftover due July 1, 2022.

          What will the impact be on colleges?

          Though the college baseball world had anticipated five rounds, it will scramble to figure out how to balance its limited scholarships, a potential influx of freshmen, and the desires of draft-eligible juniors -- and seniors, after the NCAA restored eligibility to spring athletes upon canceling the 2020 season -- to forgo $20,000 bonuses and return to school.

          What about the minor league season

          The 2020 minor league season could be in jeopardy as well, with multiple farm directors saying they believe prospects would spend their seasons at teams' complexes in Arizona and Florida instead of minor league affiliates, who would lose money running games without fans.

          Who are the top draft prospects?

          1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State: "Tork" is the safest pick in the draft because he raked from the moment he stepped on campus and in two summers for Team USA with a wood bat.Insider More on Torkelson

          2. Austin Martin, 3B, Vanderbilt: There was buzz that Martin might begin the season at shortstop for Vanderbilt, but he's still playing mostly third base. He's also well-equipped to be average or above defensively in center field (he's a plus runner) or at second base.Insider More on Martin

          3. Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State: Gonzales plays in one of the most supercharged offensive environments in college baseball, but he also raked on the Cape last summer with wood bats against superior competition.Insider More on Gonzalez

          4. Zac Veen, CF, Spruce Creek HS (FL): Veen is a lanky, smooth, 6-foot-4, above-average runner who fits in center field for now and has a chance to be a plus hitter.Insider More on Veen

          5. Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M: Lacy has edged ahead of RHP Emerson Hancock now, but his delivery is a bit stiff and his control and command are just fine. The reason he's the top-rated pitcher is his mid-90s heater and upper-80s slider that are 70-grade pitches on the 20-80 scale for some scouts.Insider More on Lacy

          Draft order

          First round
          1. Detroit Tigers
          2. Baltimore Orioles
          3. Miami Marlins
          4. Kansas City Royals
          5. Toronto Blue Jays
          6. Seattle Mariners
          7. Pittsburgh Pirates
          8. San Diego Padres
          9. Colorado Rockies
          10. Los Angeles Angels
          11. Chicago White Sox
          12. Cincinnati Reds
          13. San Francisco Giants
          14. Texas Rangers
          15. Philadelphia Phillies
          16. Chicago Cubs
          17. Boston Red Sox
          18. Arizona Diamondbacks
          19. New York Mets
          20. Milwaukee Brewers
          21. St. Louis Cardinals
          22. Washington Nationals
          23. Cleveland Indians
          24. Tampa Bay Rays
          25. Atlanta Braves
          26. Oakland Athletics
          27. Minnesota Twins
          28. New York Yankees
          29. Los Angeles Dodgers

          * Houston Astros forfeited their first-round pick as part of their sign-stealing punishment

          Competitive Balance Round A
          30. Baltimore Orioles
          31. Pittsburgh Pirates
          32. Kansas City Royals
          33. Arizona Diamondbacks
          34. San Diego Padres
          35. Colorado Rockies
          36. Cleveland Indians
          37. Tampa Bay Rays (received in trade from the Cardinals)

          Second round
          38. Detroit Tigers
          39. Baltimore Orioles
          40. Miami Marlins
          41. Kansas City Royals
          42. Toronto Blue Jays
          43. Seattle Mariners
          44. Pittsburgh Pirates
          45. San Diego Padres
          46. Colorado Rockies
          47. Chicago White Sox
          48. Cincinnati Reds
          49. San Francisco Giants
          50. Texas Rangers
          51. Chicago Cubs
          52. New York Mets
          53. Milwaukee Brewers
          54. St. Louis Cardinals
          55. Washington Nationals
          56. Cleveland Indians
          57. Tampa Bay Rays
          58. Oakland Athletics
          59. Minnesota Twins
          60. Los Angeles Dodgers

          * Astros and Red Sox forfeited their second-round picks as part of their sign-stealing punishment
          **Angels (Anthony Rendon), Phillies (Zack Wheeler), Diamondbacks (Madison Bumgarner), Braves (Will Smith) and Yankees (Gerrit Cole) lost second-round picks for signing free agents

          Competitive balance B

          61. Miami Marlins
          62. Detroit Tigers
          63. St. Louis Cardinals (received in trade from the Rays)
          64. Seattle Mariners (received in trade from the Brewers)
          65. Cincinnati Reds
          66. Los Angeles Dodgers (received in trade from the Twins)

          Compensation picks

          67. San Francisco Giants (for losing Madison Bumgarner)
          68. San Francisco Giants (for losing Will Smith)
          69. New York Mets (for losing Zack Wheeler)
          70. St. Louis Cardinals (for losing Marcell Ozuna)
          71. Washington Nationals (for losing Anthony Rendon)
          72. Houston Astros (for losing Gerrit Cole)

          Remaining rounds (note -- Twins gave up their third-round pick for signing Josh Donaldson and Yankees gave up their fifth-round pick for signing Gerrit Cole)

          Detroit Tigers
          Baltimore Orioles
          Miami Marlins
          Kansas City Royals
          Toronto Blue Jays
          Seattle Mariners
          Pittsburgh Pirates
          San Diego Padres
          Colorado Rockies
          Los Angeles Angels
          Chicago White Sox
          Cincinnati Reds
          San Francisco Giants
          Texas Rangers
          Philadelphia Phillies
          Chicago Cubs
          Boston Red Sox
          Arizona Diamondbacks
          New York Mets
          Milwaukee Brewers
          St. Louis Cardinals
          Washington Nationals
          Cleveland Indians
          Tampa Bay Rays
          Atlanta Braves
          Oakland Athletics
          Minnesota Twins
          New York Yankees
          Los Angeles Dodgers
          Houston Astros