2020 MLB draft: Mock drafts, rankings, order and more

Jeff Passan details MLB's decision to trim the draft from 40 rounds to 5 and how that was perceived around the game. (0:42)

While the official start date hasn't been announced, the 2020 MLB draft is reportedly expected to begin June 10 and be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The draft was initially scheduled to be held June 10-12. How many rounds will there be? This year's draft will be shortened from 40 to five rounds and teams can sign an unlimited number of undrafted players for $20,000.

Check out our complete coverage of the draft below, including information on some of the top prospects, draft order and more.

One note: Our first mock draft will be posted this Monday (5/11).

Key 2020 draft info:

Length of the draft

As mentioned above, the draft will be shortened to five rounds this year with teams allowed to sign an unlimited number of undrafted players.

Signing bonuses

An agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association in March allows teams to delay signing bonuses, with a maximum of $100,000 to be paid within 30 days of a player signing, 50% of the remainder due July 1, 2021, and the leftover due July 1, 2022.

What will the impact be on colleges?

Though the college baseball world had anticipated five rounds, it will scramble to figure out how to balance its limited scholarships, a potential influx of freshmen, and the desires of draft-eligible juniors -- and seniors, after the NCAA restored eligibility to spring athletes upon canceling the 2020 season -- to forgo $20,000 bonuses and return to school.

What about the minor league season

The 2020 minor league season could be in jeopardy as well, with multiple farm directors saying they believe prospects would spend their seasons at teams' complexes in Arizona and Florida instead of minor league affiliates, who would lose money running games without fans.

Who are the top draft prospects?

1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State: "Tork" is the safest pick in the draft because he raked from the moment he stepped on campus and in two summers for Team USA with a wood bat. More on Torkelson

2. Austin Martin, 3B, Vanderbilt: There was buzz that Martin might begin the season at shortstop for Vanderbilt, but he's still playing mostly third base. He's also well-equipped to be average or above defensively in center field (he's a plus runner) or at second base. More on Martin

Kiley McDaniel's top 100 MLB prospects Spoiler alert: Wander Franco leads our list. Which MLB stars of tomorrow follow the best prospect since Mike Trout in this year's rankings? Kiley McDaniel (ESPN+)

3. Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State: Gonzales plays in one of the most supercharged offensive environments in college baseball, but he also raked on the Cape last summer with wood bats against superior competition. More on Gonzalez

4. Zac Veen, CF, Spruce Creek HS (FL): Veen is a lanky, smooth, 6-foot-4, above-average runner who fits in center field for now and has a chance to be a plus hitter. More on Veen

5. Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M: Lacy has edged ahead of RHP Emerson Hancock now, but his delivery is a bit stiff and his control and command are just fine. The reason he's the top-rated pitcher is his mid-90s heater and upper-80s slider that are 70-grade pitches on the 20-80 scale for some scouts. More on Lacy

Kiley McDaniel's top prospects: The top 100-plus players available in 2020 and beyond

More draft links:

SEC loaded with draft prospects for 2020 (and 2021)

Was top draft prospect Emerson Hancock's rough debut cause to worry?

Ohio State's Lonsway flashes first-round stuff

• MLB relaxes scouting restrictions before the draft

• Passan/McDaniel: What MLB deal with players means for 2020 draft and more

• Boras: MLB draft limits 'send the wrong message'

• 2019 MLB draft: Picks and analysis

Draft order

First round

1. Detroit Tigers

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Miami Marlins

4. Kansas City Royals

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Seattle Mariners

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

8. San Diego Padres

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Cincinnati Reds

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Texas Rangers

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16. Chicago Cubs

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. New York Mets

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Washington Nationals

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Tampa Bay Rays

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Minnesota Twins

28. New York Yankees

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

* Houston Astros forfeited their first-round pick as part of their sign-stealing punishment

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Baltimore Orioles

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

32. Kansas City Royals

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

34. San Diego Padres

35. Colorado Rockies

36. Cleveland Indians

37. Tampa Bay Rays (received in trade from the Cardinals)

Second round

38. Detroit Tigers

39. Baltimore Orioles

40. Miami Marlins

41. Kansas City Royals

42. Toronto Blue Jays

43. Seattle Mariners

44. Pittsburgh Pirates

45. San Diego Padres

46. Colorado Rockies

47. Chicago White Sox

48. Cincinnati Reds

49. San Francisco Giants

50. Texas Rangers

51. Chicago Cubs

52. New York Mets

53. Milwaukee Brewers

54. St. Louis Cardinals

55. Washington Nationals

56. Cleveland Indians

57. Tampa Bay Rays

58. Oakland Athletics

59. Minnesota Twins

60. Los Angeles Dodgers

* Astros and Red Sox forfeited their second-round picks as part of their sign-stealing punishment

**Angels (Anthony Rendon), Phillies (Zack Wheeler), Diamondbacks (Madison Bumgarner), Braves (Will Smith) and Yankees (Gerrit Cole) lost second-round picks for signing free agents

Competitive balance B

61. Miami Marlins

62. Detroit Tigers

63. St. Louis Cardinals (received in trade from the Rays)

64. Seattle Mariners (received in trade from the Brewers)

65. Cincinnati Reds

66. Los Angeles Dodgers (received in trade from the Twins)

Compensation picks

67. San Francisco Giants (for losing Madison Bumgarner)

68. San Francisco Giants (for losing Will Smith)

69. New York Mets (for losing Zack Wheeler)

70. St. Louis Cardinals (for losing Marcell Ozuna)

71. Washington Nationals (for losing Anthony Rendon)

72. Houston Astros (for losing Gerrit Cole)

Remaining rounds (note -- Twins gave up their third-round pick for signing Josh Donaldson and Yankees gave up their fifth-round pick for signing Gerrit Cole)

Detroit Tigers

Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals

Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants

Texas Rangers

Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs

Boston Red Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals

Cleveland Indians

Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros