Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer organized a giveaway after his phone number was mistakenly shown during an ESPN broadcast of the Korea Baseball Organization.

Bauer was being interviewed over FaceTime early Sunday morning and his number was visible on the top of his screen for several seconds during a game being shown on ESPN2.

"It was an unfortunate mistake and we sincerely apologize to Trevor," ESPN said in a statement.

Bauer made light of the situation over Twitter, sharing a screenshot with his number appearing on the screen and saying that rules for the giveaway can be found on his voicemail.

The giveaway includes a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball, which Bauer says will be awarded over the next 48 hours.