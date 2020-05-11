Japanese baseball league hoping for June start

The head of Japanese baseball says the 12-team league is hoping to start play next month, but no specific date has been set.

Japan is living under a state of emergency that is in effect until May 31 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Atsushi Saito says, "I don't think anyone can make preparations by setting a specific opening day."

Saito says the All-Star Game in July has been canceled for the first time since it was initially held almost 70 years ago. The Japanese season was originally scheduled to open on March 20.

Professor Mitsuo Kaku of Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University says it would be difficult to set a date for the season to start with the state of emergency still in effect.

Baseball has begun in Taiwan and South Korea in empty stadiums.