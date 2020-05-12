The Seattle Mariners have informed their personnel working under uniform employee contracts that certain employees will have a five-month reduction in pay, but there will be no furloughs or layoffs through Oct. 31.

The pay reductions of at least 20% are for staff making $60,000 or more. The contract covers employees on the major league coaching staff, coaches and coordinators in the minor league system, scouts and performance coaches.

Those with larger salaries are expected to take a cut more significant than 20%. Employees with uniform employee contracts will receive full benefits through October.

Approximately half of the team's employees working under the contracts will not have any reduction in pay. The team had previously told employees working under the contract that they would receive full pay through May 31.