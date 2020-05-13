NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball made an opening presentation to the players' union Tuesday on terms to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

The presentation did not include an economic proposal, a person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

The meeting lasted between three and four hours. An agreement with the players' association is needed to play ball.

Baseball owners gave their go-ahead to their proposal on Monday, a plan that could lead to the season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.

Players agreed on March 26 to a deal in which they would be paid a prorated share of salaries based on the portion of the 162-game schedule that is played. As part of the deal, if no games are played, they would receive service time for 2020 matching what they earned last year.

Union officials and players have cited that agreement as setting economic terms and say they have no inclination for additional cuts.

Teams, however, will propose that players receive only a percentage of their 2020 salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenue MLB receives during the regular season and postseason, sources told ESPN on Monday. The union views that concept as a salary cap, which it has said it will never agree to.

The average MLB salary is $4.4 million at full price if the season had started on time.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has said about 40% of MLB revenue is tied to gate, including concessions, parking, ballpark advertising, luxury suites and programs.

MLBPA board members told ESPN last week that players are focused on medical protocols and testing designed to protect them from and detect the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.