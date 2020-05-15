Former Houston Astros manager Art Howe is hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus, Howe confirmed to Houston TV station KPRC 2 on Thursday.

Howe, 73, told KPRC 2 that he first felt COVID-19 symptoms on May 3 and learned he was positive two days after being tested. After trying to recover at home, he was transported to a hospital by ambulance on Tuesday after his symptoms grew worse and he remained in ICU on Thursday night.

Howe's initial symptoms included chills that made him shake "like a leaf," then he felt "total fatigue" in addition to losing his sense of taste.

"Never experienced anything like it before," Howe told KPRC 2.

Howe, who played for Houston from 1976-82 and then managed the Astros from 1989-93, said he has to go 24 hours without a fever before he can be released. He also said he has no interest in eating because of his lack of taste, but he knows he needs to eat.