MLB planning to hold remote draft on June 10-11

Jeff Passan details MLB's decision to trim the draft from 40 rounds to 5 and how that was perceived around the game. (0:42)

Major League Baseball plans to hold the 2020 MLB Draft remotely, according to a memo obtained by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

As of now, teams are not allowed to have draft rooms and will do all drafting via video conference. That could change, the memo says, as the draft date approaches.

Similar to how the NFL managed the leadup to its draft, the head of baseball operations for every team -- either the president or general manager -- will be sent a video kit and will be on camera with no audio during the MLB draft, according to the memo.

Day 1 of the draft will be June 10 at 7 p.m. ET and include the first round (37 picks). Rounds 2-5 (123 picks) will begin a 5 p.m. the following day.

After that, teams can sign an unlimited number of players for up to $20,000.

An agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association in March allowed teams to delay signing bonuses, with a maximum of $100,000 to be paid within 30 days of a player signing, 50% of the remainder due July 1, 2021, and the leftover due July 1, 2022.

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Vanderbilt second baseman Austin Martin are the consensus top two prospects in this draft, according to ESPN's rankings.