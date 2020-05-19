Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte announced Monday on social media that his wife, Noelia, has died of a heart attack.
"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photograph of the couple. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."
Hoy paso por el gran dolor de hacer de conocimiento público el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un paro cardíaco. Es un momento de dolor indescriptible. En nombre de mi familia, agradezco las muestras de aprecio y solidaridad en esta situación tan difícil. • Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time. • Ay, mi gorda, Dios mío! ¿Por qué te fuiste?! Te me fuiste! Dios! Tú que eras tan buena! Me dejaste solo mi amor 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 ay que dolor que voy hacer
Marte, 31, spent his first eight seasons in the majors playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was traded to Arizona in January.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks said in a statement. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."
The Pirates said "our hearts are truly saddened by this news" and extended their condolences to the Marte family.