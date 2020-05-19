Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte announced Monday on social media that his wife, Noelia, has died of a heart attack.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photograph of the couple. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

Marte, 31, spent his first eight seasons in the majors playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was traded to Arizona in January.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks said in a statement. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."

The Pirates said "our hearts are truly saddened by this news" and extended their condolences to the Marte family.