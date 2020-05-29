Tim Kurkjian looks back on Mike Schmidt and how his decision to retire was so sad to the people in baseball. (1:48)

You love baseball. Tim Kurkjian loves baseball. So while we await its return, every day we'll provide you with a story or two tied to this date in baseball history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989, Mike Schmidt retired.

Schmidt had played in 42 games that season, he was tied for second in home runs (six) by National League third basemen at the time, and he was the active career leader in homers, RBIs, runs scored and total bases. But, at age 39, his recent play had been unacceptable to him.

The full "On this date ..." archive

"We were on the bus, leaving [San Francisco's] Candlestick [Park] for the airport to fly to San Diego,'' said Bob Dernier, then a Phillies outfielder. "Mike was in the back of the bus with Chris James, Bedrock (Steve Bedrosian) and a few others. Mike looked at us and said, 'I think that's it, I'm done.' Chris James started bawling. He said, 'No, no, Mike, you can't!' Mike told me, 'I can't catch. I can't throw.' He was embarrassed about his defense. Defense was so important to him. He used to tell me that the All-Star team should be the Gold Glove team. He valued that more than anything, even when he was leading the league in home runs.''

MLB via Getty Images

Schmidt won 10 Gold Gloves; only Brooks Robinson (16) won more at third base. Schmidt led the National League in home runs eight times, which remains an NL record. He finished with 548 homers, most by a third baseman. His combination of power offensively and grace and skill defensively was breathtaking; indeed, he could play the piano and move it, too. Schmidt won three MVPs, including back-to-back years, and finished third two other times. By most measures, he is the greatest third baseman ever.

And yet it was never enough for Schmidt; he was constantly fretting about his swing. Nearly 30 years after retirement, he told me, "When I was struggling, if you had told me that I should set up in the box with my back to the pitcher, I would have tried it.''

Schmidt was hitting .203 at the time he retired. So he accompanied the team to San Diego that night, and officially announced his retirement the following day. It was so emotional. He broke down several times.

"As soon as Mike said he was done, Bedrock and I started planning the celebratory party,'' Dernier said. "We were going to get Harry [Kalas, the club's legendary play-by-play broadcaster] to speak, we were thinking about getting some Heinkens on ice. We had a great party. We were all so sad to see him go, but he had so much pride in his play, who was I to argue with that? I saw him do some amazing things. Mike was just mesmerizing.''

Other baseball notes for May 29