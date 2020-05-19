The Washington Nationals will unveil their 2019 World Series rings in a virtual event on Sunday, the team announced.

The Nationals said the hourlong event, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, will be streamed on the team's website and social channels. It will air on MLB Network and MASN.

Several members from the winning team, including ownership, will make appearances, according to the club.

"We could not be more excited to finally share our 2019 World Series Champions rings with our players, staff, and fans! The various elements of the ring truly capture the Washington Nationals story and the craftsmanship is unparalleled," owner Mark Lerner said in a statement.