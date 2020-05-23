If the idea of late-night batting practice or eating a meal at home plate sounds appealing, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos are willing to make that a reality.

The team, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, has listed Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida, on Airbnb. The Blue Wahoos say it is the first-time ever that a baseball stadium is available on the rental service.

For $1,500 per night (plus fees), up to 10 guests are granted access to the stadium, which includes use of the team's clubhouse, batting cage and field, along with a batting practice setup.

"Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field!" the listing reads.

The bedroom next to the clubhouse sleeps 10, and a staff member will stay on site for security and to answer questions.

The Airbnb offer is one of several alternative uses for the stadium amid the ongoing pause to the major and minor league baseball seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. The baseball field is offered on weekends as a nine-hole disc golf course designed by team co-owner and professional golfer Bubba Watson, and a movie and fireworks night is scheduled for the end of the month.

There was even actual baseball played at the stadium Saturday, as a local tournament was held on the field.