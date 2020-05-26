        <
        >

          Sources: MLB proposal includes pay cuts for highest-paid players

          play
          Is this the most important week in recent MLB history? (2:15)

          Jeff Passan breaks down why this week is crucial for MLB as they try to figure out how to split the revenue generated in 2020. (2:15)

          4:44 PM ET
          • Jeff Passan
            Close

            Jeff Passan

            ESPN
              ESPN MLB insider
              Author of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"
            Follow on Twitter
          • Jesse Rogers
            Close

            Jesse Rogers

            ESPN Staff Writer
              Jesse joined ESPN Chicago in September 2009 and covers MLB for ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Major League Baseball has proposed cutting the salaries of the highest-paid players in baseball, with the lowest-paid players taking lesser cuts from their full prorated shares, in its first economic proposal to the MLB Players Association, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

          The long-awaited plan, which was delivered to the union Tuesday afternoon, proposes that high-salaried players take significant reductions of what they will be paid during a prospective season, according to sources.

          While the size of the pay cuts is unclear, sources said the highest-paid players under the proposal would receive perhaps less than 40% of their full-season salaries.

          As word of the proposal spread, players bristled at the notion of taking further pay reductions -- particularly ones that would affect the highest-paid players -- after a March agreement that they believe guarantees them a full prorated share of their salaries. Under that deal, players would receive slightly more than 50% of their agreed-upon salary over an 82-game season.

          MLB has disputed that agreement, believing that the language calls for a good-faith negotiation if games start without fans in the stands, which they would in early July with a deal.

          Tuesday's proposal calls for a sliding scale, as USA Today first reported, that would mirror the pay cuts in some organizations, where the highest-paid employees have taken greater pay reductions, according to sources.