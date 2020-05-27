Former Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba dies at 66

Former Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba, an All-Star selection in 1978, has died at the age of 66, the team announced Wednesday.

No cause of death has been announced.

Pocoroba joined the Braves in 1975 and played all 10 of his major league seasons with the team, hitting 21 home runs with 172 RBIs and a .257 batting average in his career.

In addition to handling the pitching staff, Pocoroba was successful at nabbing runners on the basepaths -- catching 34% of attempted base stealers in both 1976 (16-of-47) and 1977 (52-of-155) and 23% in 1978 (25-of-107).

Former teammate Dale Murphy remembered Pocoroba's defensive prowess on Twitter.

Very sad to hear that the @Braves family lost another key member of our early 80s team. Poco once threw out 11 straight base-stealers in spring training. With shoulder problems he became our go-to LH bat off the bench. #rippoco pic.twitter.com/hgJzmTu7Zj — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) May 27, 2020

Rest In Peace, Biff Pocoroba. pic.twitter.com/dwSP3mB1dp — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2020

Pocoroba was hampered by shoulder problems later in his career, retiring after the 1984 season in which he played only four games.