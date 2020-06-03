In this most abnormal of springs, the Detroit Tigers may make an abnormal pick with the first selection in the 2020 MLB draft: a first baseman.

Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson is regarded not just as the top talent in the draft, but as the safest pick in a draft with an extra dosage of uncertainty due to the sudden halt of college and high school seasons back in March. He mashed 48 home runs his first two seasons at ASU, he produced in two summers while using a wood bat, and he was off to a great start this year, hitting .340 with six home runs in 50 at-bats despite seeing few pitches in the strike zone.

Still, Torkelson is a first baseman and, depending on how you judge these things, only one pure first baseman has ever been selected with the first overall pick since the draft began in 1965 -- Adrian Gonzalez, by the Marlins in 2000. No college first baseman and no right-handed-hitting first baseman has ever gone with the first pick, so Torkelson is aiming for a unique spot in draft annals. It's not a lock that the Tigers will select him, but it's worth noting the scouting director who drafted Gonzalez for the Marlins was Al Avila. The general manager for the Tigers? Al Avila.

Undrafted out of high school in Petaluma, California, Torkelson exploded onto the college scene with one of the best freshman seasons in history, leading the nation with 25 home runs. He followed that up by hitting .351 with 23 home runs as a sophomore. Scouts love his plus-plus raw power, his advanced approach and his bat speed, all of which have allowed him to display power to all fields. He's an above-average defender at first base and athletic enough that he has played a little outfield as well. To top it off, he's young for his draft class, not turning 21 until late August.

Torkelson was a slam dunk to break Bob Horner's school record for home runs -- he was three away -- and the Sun Devils had even prepared a video tribute from past ASU greats like Horner and Reggie Jackson congratulating Torkelson on the record. Torkelson declined to be interviewed with the draft approaching, but he spoke on a conference call back in April and said Horner had reached out to him after the season was canceled.

"He was super sad," Torkelson said. "He was like, 'That record needs to be broken.' I think he might have been more mad than me. I'm going to think about that forever. It sucks, but it is what it is at this point."

Torkelson has been back home in California during the quarantine, calling himself a "pretty solid dog walker" and having his uncle throw batting practice. "It gives me goosebumps just talking about getting drafted," he said. "To be in conversation at the very top is very humbling and nice to have."

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel gave the Tigers an 85% likelihood of drafting Torkelson and 15% likelihood of taking Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy, who had a 2.13 ERA in 2019 and had allowed just two runs in 24 innings so far in 2019 with 46 strikeouts. The Tigers have top pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal on the brink of the majors after all pitched in Double-A in 2019, but aside from 2019 first-round pick Riley Greene, the system appears lacking in impact bats, especially one with Torkelson's power potential.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about the need for a bat," Tigers amateur scouting director Scott Pleis told reporters in late April. "We have a lot of really good arms, and knock on wood, they all continue to stay that way. It's a tough thing when you take these guys, because if you start thinking more needs than anything else, you might pass on a guy that's quite a bit better."

Watch the 2020 MLB draft on ESPN Who will become your favorite team's next big thing? Watch the 2020 MLB draft live to find out. Wed., June 10: Round 1 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thu., June 11: Rounds 2-5 at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2) Complete MLB draft coverage

The COVID-19 pandemic obviously changed the traditional scouting season. MLB made teams halt scouting operations in mid-March as a way of creating a level playing field. Arizona State hadn't even entered conference play yet, and given that Torkelson had walked 31 times in 17 games, Tigers scouts have been watching a lot of video -- from 2019. Teams are allowed to speak with draft candidates via phone and video conferencing.

"Really, we're doing everything but going to the games right now," Pleis said. "We're doing all the same stuff. We're getting to know the players, we're evaluating as far as reading the reports and going over them, branching off and doing a lot of the video reports and the analytics. Every tool we possibly have, that's what we're doing."

The obvious comparison to Torkelson is Andrew Vaughn, his Pac-12 rival from Cal who went third overall to the White Sox in last year's draft -- the highest a first baseman had been selected since Eric Hosmer also went third overall, to the Royals in 2008. Kiley puts a 55 Future Value grade on Torkelson (on the 20 to 80 scouting scale), the same grade he put on Vaughn in his list of top 100 prospects back in March. Since they played in the same conference, and both players hit right-handed, a straight statistical observation is instructive: