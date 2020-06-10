2020 MLB draft tracker: Live updates of first-round picks, analysis and highlights

From the first round Wednesday night to the second through fifth rounds that follow Thursday night, the 2020 MLB draft is here and we've got everything you need for all 160 picks.
The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals. It's a college-heavy class of prospects, with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, pitcher Asa Lacy and infielder Austin Martin as some of the first names expected to go in this year's shortened five-round event.
See below for analysis of all the picks in the first round, along with complete selections for every team in every round.
Full coverage of the 2020 MLB draft is available here.
Watch the 2020 MLB draft on ESPN and the ESPN App
Wed., June 10: Round 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Thu., June 11: Rounds 2-5 starting at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Kiley McDaniel's latest mock draft
Team-by-team draft guide: Fits, needs for all 30 teams
Ranking the top 150 MLB draft prospects
1. Detroit Tigers
Best fits: Spencer Torkelson, Asa Lacy, Austin Martin
2020 draft picks: No. 1, No. 38, No. 62, No. 73, No. 102, No. 132
2. Baltimore Orioles
Best fits: Austin Martin, Nick Gonzales, Nick Bitsko
2020 draft picks: No. 2, No. 30, No. 39, No. 74, No. 103, No. 133
3. Miami Marlins
Best fits: Austin Martin, Spencer Torkelson, Asa Lacy
2020 draft picks: No. 3, No. 40, No. 61, No. 75, No. 104, No. 134
4. Kansas City Royals
Best fits: Asa Lacy, Zac Veen, Nick Gonzales
2020 draft picks: No. 4, No. 32, No. 41, No. 76, No. 105, No. 135
5. Toronto Blue Jays
Best fits: Zac Veen, Nick Gonzales, Max Meyer
2020 draft picks: No. 5, No. 42, No. 77, No. 106, No. 136
6. Seattle Mariners
Best fits: Nick Gonzales, Max Meyer, Emerson Hancock
2020 draft picks: No. 6, No. 43, No. 64, No. 78, No. 107, No. 137
7. Pittsburgh Pirates
Best fits: Heston Kjerstad, Patrick Bailey, Max Meyer
2020 draft picks: No. 7, No. 31, No. 44, No. 79, No. 108, No. 138
8. San Diego Padres
Best fits: Robert Hassell, Austin Hendrick, Max Meyer
2020 draft picks: No. 8, No. 34, No. 45, No. 80, No. 109, No. 139
9. Colorado Rockies
Best fits: Emerson Hancock, Robert Hassell, Tyler Soderstrom
2020 draft picks: No. 9, No. 35, No. 46, No. 81, No. 110, No. 140
10. Los Angeles Angels
Best fits: Robert Hassell, Austin Hendrick, Max Meyer
2020 draft picks: No. 10, No. 82, No. 111, No. 141
11. Chicago White Sox
Best fits: Patrick Bailey, Heston Kjerstad, Reid Detmers
2020 draft picks: No. 11, No. 47, No. 83, No. 112, No. 142
12. Cincinnati Reds
Best fits: Max Meyer, Austin Hendrick, Tyler Soderstrom
2020 draft picks: No. 12, No. 48, No. 65, No. 84, No. 113, No. 143
13. San Francisco Giants
Best fits: Austin Hendrick, Tyler Soderstrom, Mick Abel
2020 draft picks: No. 13, No. 49, No. 67, No. 68, No. 85, No. 114, No. 144
14. Texas Rangers
Best fits: Nick Loftin, Justin Foscue, Garrett Crochet
2020 draft picks: No. 14, No. 50, No. 86, No. 115, No. 145
15. Philadelphia Phillies
Best fits: Nick Bitsko, Tyler Soderstrom, Pete Crow-Armstrong
2020 draft picks: No. 15, No. 87, No. 116, No. 146
16. Chicago Cubs
Best fits: Mick Abel, Nick Bitsko, Jordan Walker
2020 draft picks: No. 16, No. 51, No. 88, No. 117, No. 147
17. Boston Red Sox
Best fits: Garrett Mitchell, Garrett Crochet, Mick Abel
2020 draft picks: No. 17, No. 89, No. 118, No. 148
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
Best fits: Robert Hassell, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Nick Bitsko
2020 draft picks: No. 18, No. 33, No. 90, No. 119, No. 149
19. New York Mets
Best fits: Mick Abel, Garrett Crochet, Justin Foscue
2020 draft picks: No. 19, No. 52, No. 69, No. 91, No. 120, No. 150
20. Milwaukee Brewers
Best fits: Garrett Mitchell, Garrett Crochet, Clayton Beeter
2020 draft picks: No. 20, No. 53, No. 92, No. 121, No. 151
21. St. Louis Cardinals
Best fits: Justin Foscue, Cade Cavalli, Garrett Crochet
2020 draft picks: No. 21, No. 54, No. 63, No. 70, No. 93, No. 122, No. 152
22. Washington Nationals
Best fits: Cole Wilcox, Jordan Westburg, Mick Abel
2020 draft picks: No. 22, No. 55, No. 71, No. 94, No. 123, No. 153
Get to know MLB draft hopeful, Asa Lacy
Jessica Mendoza chats with former Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy as he preps for the 2020 MLB draft.
23. Cleveland Indians
Best fits: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jared Kelley, Ed Howard
2020 draft picks: No. 23, No. 36, No. 56, No. 95, No. 124, No. 154
24. Tampa Bay Rays
Best fits: Justin Foscue, Cole Wilcox, Clayton Beeter
2020 draft picks: No. 24, No. 37, No. 57, No. 96, No. 125, No. 155
25. Atlanta Braves
Best fits: Justin Foscue, Nick Loftin, Clayton Beeter
2020 draft picks: No. 25, No. 97, No. 126, No. 156
26. Oakland Athletics
Best fits: Jordan Westburg, Bryce Jarvis, C.J. Van Eyk
2020 draft picks: No. 26, No. 58, No. 98, No. 127, No. 157
27. Minnesota Twins
Best fits: Garrett Mitchell, Jordan Westburg, Clayton Beeter
2020 draft picks: No. 27, No. 59, No. 128, No. 158
28. New York Yankees
Best fits: Clayton Beeter, Bryce Jarvis, Slade Cecconi
2020 draft picks: No. 28, No. 99, No. 129
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
Best fits: Justin Foscue, Clayton Beeter, Cade Cavalli
2020 draft picks: No. 29, No. 60, No. 66, No. 100, No. 130, No. 159
Note: Astros forfeited first- and second-round picks as part of their penalty for illegally stealing signs.
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Baltimore Orioles
31. Pittsburgh Pirates
32. Kansas City Royals
33. Arizona Diamondbacks
34. San Diego Padres
35. Colorado Rockies
36. Cleveland Indians
37. Tampa Bay Rays (received in trade from Cardinals)