          2020 MLB draft tracker: Live updates of first-round picks, analysis and highlights

          The 2020 MLB draft explained

          Karl Ravech details the rules of the 2020 MLB draft and explains some of the ways baseball's draft differs from the NFL and NBA. (1:49)

          6:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          From the first round Wednesday night to the second through fifth rounds that follow Thursday night, the 2020 MLB draft is here and we've got everything you need for all 160 picks.

          The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals. It's a college-heavy class of prospects, with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, pitcher Asa Lacy and infielder Austin Martin as some of the first names expected to go in this year's shortened five-round event.

          See below for analysis of all the picks in the first round, along with complete selections for every team in every round.

          Full coverage of the 2020 MLB draft is available here.

          1. Detroit Tigers

          Best fits: Spencer Torkelson, Asa Lacy, Austin Martin

          2020 draft picks: No. 1, No. 38, No. 62, No. 73, No. 102, No. 132

          2. Baltimore Orioles

          Best fits: Austin Martin, Nick Gonzales, Nick Bitsko

          2020 draft picks: No. 2, No. 30, No. 39, No. 74, No. 103, No. 133

          3. Miami Marlins

          Best fits: Austin Martin, Spencer Torkelson, Asa Lacy

          2020 draft picks: No. 3, No. 40, No. 61, No. 75, No. 104, No. 134

          4. Kansas City Royals

          Best fits: Asa Lacy, Zac Veen, Nick Gonzales

          2020 draft picks: No. 4, No. 32, No. 41, No. 76, No. 105, No. 135

          5. Toronto Blue Jays

          Best fits: Zac Veen, Nick Gonzales, Max Meyer

          2020 draft picks: No. 5, No. 42, No. 77, No. 106, No. 136

          6. Seattle Mariners

          Best fits: Nick Gonzales, Max Meyer, Emerson Hancock

          2020 draft picks: No. 6, No. 43, No. 64, No. 78, No. 107, No. 137

          7. Pittsburgh Pirates

          Best fits: Heston Kjerstad, Patrick Bailey, Max Meyer

          2020 draft picks: No. 7, No. 31, No. 44, No. 79, No. 108, No. 138

          8. San Diego Padres

          Best fits: Robert Hassell, Austin Hendrick, Max Meyer

          2020 draft picks: No. 8, No. 34, No. 45, No. 80, No. 109, No. 139

          9. Colorado Rockies

          Best fits: Emerson Hancock, Robert Hassell, Tyler Soderstrom

          2020 draft picks: No. 9, No. 35, No. 46, No. 81, No. 110, No. 140

          10. Los Angeles Angels

          Best fits: Robert Hassell, Austin Hendrick, Max Meyer

          2020 draft picks: No. 10, No. 82, No. 111, No. 141

          11. Chicago White Sox

          Best fits: Patrick Bailey, Heston Kjerstad, Reid Detmers

          2020 draft picks: No. 11, No. 47, No. 83, No. 112, No. 142

          12. Cincinnati Reds

          Best fits: Max Meyer, Austin Hendrick, Tyler Soderstrom

          2020 draft picks: No. 12, No. 48, No. 65, No. 84, No. 113, No. 143

          13. San Francisco Giants

          Best fits: Austin Hendrick, Tyler Soderstrom, Mick Abel

          2020 draft picks: No. 13, No. 49, No. 67, No. 68, No. 85, No. 114, No. 144

          14. Texas Rangers

          Best fits: Nick Loftin, Justin Foscue, Garrett Crochet

          2020 draft picks: No. 14, No. 50, No. 86, No. 115, No. 145

          15. Philadelphia Phillies

          Best fits: Nick Bitsko, Tyler Soderstrom, Pete Crow-Armstrong

          2020 draft picks: No. 15, No. 87, No. 116, No. 146

          16. Chicago Cubs

          Best fits: Mick Abel, Nick Bitsko, Jordan Walker

          2020 draft picks: No. 16, No. 51, No. 88, No. 117, No. 147

          17. Boston Red Sox

          Best fits: Garrett Mitchell, Garrett Crochet, Mick Abel

          2020 draft picks: No. 17, No. 89, No. 118, No. 148

          18. Arizona Diamondbacks

          Best fits: Robert Hassell, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Nick Bitsko

          2020 draft picks: No. 18, No. 33, No. 90, No. 119, No. 149

          19. New York Mets

          Best fits: Mick Abel, Garrett Crochet, Justin Foscue

          2020 draft picks: No. 19, No. 52, No. 69, No. 91, No. 120, No. 150

          20. Milwaukee Brewers

          Best fits: Garrett Mitchell, Garrett Crochet, Clayton Beeter

          2020 draft picks: No. 20, No. 53, No. 92, No. 121, No. 151

          21. St. Louis Cardinals

          Best fits: Justin Foscue, Cade Cavalli, Garrett Crochet

          2020 draft picks: No. 21, No. 54, No. 63, No. 70, No. 93, No. 122, No. 152

          22. Washington Nationals

          Best fits: Cole Wilcox, Jordan Westburg, Mick Abel

          2020 draft picks: No. 22, No. 55, No. 71, No. 94, No. 123, No. 153

          Get to know MLB draft hopeful, Asa Lacy

          Jessica Mendoza chats with former Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy as he preps for the 2020 MLB draft.

          23. Cleveland Indians

          Best fits: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jared Kelley, Ed Howard

          2020 draft picks: No. 23, No. 36, No. 56, No. 95, No. 124, No. 154

          24. Tampa Bay Rays

          Best fits: Justin Foscue, Cole Wilcox, Clayton Beeter

          2020 draft picks: No. 24, No. 37, No. 57, No. 96, No. 125, No. 155

          25. Atlanta Braves

          Best fits: Justin Foscue, Nick Loftin, Clayton Beeter

          2020 draft picks: No. 25, No. 97, No. 126, No. 156

          26. Oakland Athletics

          Best fits: Jordan Westburg, Bryce Jarvis, C.J. Van Eyk

          2020 draft picks: No. 26, No. 58, No. 98, No. 127, No. 157

          27. Minnesota Twins

          Best fits: Garrett Mitchell, Jordan Westburg, Clayton Beeter

          2020 draft picks: No. 27, No. 59, No. 128, No. 158

          28. New York Yankees

          Best fits: Clayton Beeter, Bryce Jarvis, Slade Cecconi

          2020 draft picks: No. 28, No. 99, No. 129

          29. Los Angeles Dodgers

          Best fits: Justin Foscue, Clayton Beeter, Cade Cavalli

          2020 draft picks: No. 29, No. 60, No. 66, No. 100, No. 130, No. 159

          Note: Astros forfeited first- and second-round picks as part of their penalty for illegally stealing signs.

          Competitive Balance Round A

          30. Baltimore Orioles

          31. Pittsburgh Pirates

          32. Kansas City Royals

          33. Arizona Diamondbacks

          34. San Diego Padres

          35. Colorado Rockies

          36. Cleveland Indians

          37. Tampa Bay Rays (received in trade from Cardinals)