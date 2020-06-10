2020 MLB draft tracker: Live updates of first-round picks, analysis and highlights

Karl Ravech details the rules of the 2020 MLB draft and explains some of the ways baseball's draft differs from the NFL and NBA. (1:49)

From the first round Wednesday night to the second through fifth rounds that follow Thursday night, the 2020 MLB draft is here and we've got everything you need for all 160 picks.

The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals. It's a college-heavy class of prospects, with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, pitcher Asa Lacy and infielder Austin Martin as some of the first names expected to go in this year's shortened five-round event.

See below for analysis of all the picks in the first round, along with complete selections for every team in every round.

Wed., June 10: Round 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thu., June 11: Rounds 2-5 starting at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Kiley McDaniel's latest mock draft

Team-by-team draft guide: Fits, needs for all 30 teams

Ranking the top 150 MLB draft prospects

Best fits: Spencer Torkelson, Asa Lacy, Austin Martin

2020 draft picks: No. 1, No. 38, No. 62, No. 73, No. 102, No. 132

Best fits: Austin Martin, Nick Gonzales, Nick Bitsko

2020 draft picks: No. 2, No. 30, No. 39, No. 74, No. 103, No. 133

Best fits: Austin Martin, Spencer Torkelson, Asa Lacy

2020 draft picks: No. 3, No. 40, No. 61, No. 75, No. 104, No. 134

Best fits: Asa Lacy, Zac Veen, Nick Gonzales

2020 draft picks: No. 4, No. 32, No. 41, No. 76, No. 105, No. 135

Best fits: Zac Veen, Nick Gonzales, Max Meyer

2020 draft picks: No. 5, No. 42, No. 77, No. 106, No. 136