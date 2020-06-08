Buster Olney breaks down what MLB owners need to do to try to come to an agreement with the players, as well as why some players could opt not to participate in a significantly shortened season. (2:02)

What would it take for MLB, players to come to an agreement? (2:02)

Major League Baseball made an updated proposal to its players union on Monday, moving to have a 76-game season with players getting 75% of their pro-rated salaries, a source familiar with the negotiations told ESPN's Karl Ravech.

The proposal includes eliminating draft-pick compensation for free agents for a year. Teams would not lose a pick for signing a free agent; the team losing the player would get a compensatory pick during the draft.

The proposal also includes a $200 million postseason pool for the players.

The proposal would end the season no later than Oct. 31, the source said. The playoff schedule, which would involve 10 teams, is still to be finalized.