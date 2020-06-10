Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson made history when the Detroit Tigers selected him with the first pick in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday, becoming the first college first baseman and the first right-handed-hitting first baseman ever selected with the first overall pick.

Torkelson played first base at Arizona State, but the Tigers announced him as a third baseman and he's shown enough athleticism to convince some he could stick at third base, despite never playing the position in college.

One of the most prodigious sluggers in NCAA history, Torkelson led Division I with 25 home runs as a freshman in 2018 and followed that up with 23 as a sophomore. He was off to a great start in 2020, hitting .340/.598/.780 with six home runs in 17 games, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down college and high school seasons across the country, making this draft more difficult than normal to evaluate for scouting staffs.

Torkelson, however, was viewed as the safest pick in this draft. Besides displaying all-fields power during his time at ASU he's also mashed while using a wood bat in two summers playing for Team USA. Scouts love his approach and plate discipline and he's an above-average defender at first who could play left field if needed. While he didn't get a chance to break Bob Horner's school record for home runs -- he fell four home runs short of tying Horner -- Torkelson did match Horner as a No. 1 overall pick. Rick Monday (1965) and Floyd Bannister (1976) were also top picks out of ASU.

Torkelson was undrafted out of high school in 2017.

"It was tough for me. I watched all three days of the draft in 2017 and saw a lot of names of guys I played against get drafted," Torkelson told MLB Network on Wednesday. "It hurt. It kind of lit a fire inside me and I said, 'I'm not going to feel this again' and coming junior year at ASU I'm going to be a first-rounder. I told myself that."

Torkelson started improving even before his freshman season officially started.

"When you get to college baseball, it becomes a full-time job. A lot of people say that and I believe it's true," he said. "Starting freshman fall, you're in that weight room five days a week, practicing six days a week, so you're grinding. ... I really noticed everything clicking about November of my freshman fall. It felt good. I was feeling strong. I got a little chest and abs. You get confident. You get in the batting cage and you're hitting the ball even harder."

It was the second time in three years the Tigers had the No. 1 overall pick, after selecting Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018. While teams rarely select for need in the draft, the Tigers have Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal as top-rated pitching prospects all on the brink of reaching the majors. Torkelson fits a glaring need for power in the organization as the big league club ranked last in the American League in runs and home runs in 2019. He's been compared to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso for his power potential, although he's more athletic than Alonso.

The last first baseman selected with the No. 1 pick was San Diego high school product Adrian Gonzalez, who the Marlins drafted in 2000. The Marlins traded him as a minor leaguer, but Gonzalez went on to a 15-year career in the majors, making five All-Star teams and hitting 317 home runs. Current Tigers general manager Al Avila was also the Marlins scouting director who selected Gonzalez. The only other first baseman selected No. 1 was Ron Blomberg, who the Yankees took in 1967. Blomberg gained fame as the first player in major league history to bat as a designated hitter. He hit .293 with 52 home runs in an injury-shortened career.

Torkelson watched the draft from his home in California. The Tigers remained quiet on their preference until announcing the selection. Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin and Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy were the other players viewed as the potential No. 1 pick.

The Detroit Tigers took power-hitting Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick in Wednesday's MLB draft. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

"We can't tell you who we're going to pick," Avila said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday night. "Several things can happen between now and the day you pick." Without games to watch, teams have had to rely on video and remote interviews with players. Still, the Tigers heavily scouted Torkelson this spring and throughout last year and ran all their information and analysis through their internal database.

"Once baseball stopped, the data stopped and the looks stopped," Avila said. "We already had the information loaded up. All we needed to do then is start having our meetings and loading it up and making adjustments and coming up with our list."

Torkelson's advisor is Scott Boras and his slot value as the first pick is $8,415,300. Adley Rutschman, the first overall pick last season by the Orioles out of Oregon State, signed for an $8.1 million bonus. Due to the economic fallout from COVID-19, teams will defer bonus payments. Drafted players will receive up to $100,000 of their bonus within 30 days of signing, with 50% of the remaining money paid out on July 1, 2021, and the remaining 50% on July 1, 2022.

The draft was also shortened from 40 rounds to five. Undrafted players can sign with any team for a maximum $20,000 bonus.