The first night of the 2020 MLB draft is in the books, but there are still several big names left on draft boards whom some expected to be long gone by Day 2. Among them are prep stars expecting bigger money to lure them away from their college commitments and college players with intriguing tools who could be excellent second-day fits for some organizations.

Keeping that in mind, these are the top 10 names to follow Thursday on Day 2 of the draft. We're sharing ESPN Insider Kiley McDaniel's evaluation of their overall standing from his ranking of the top 150 players in the draft, their Future Value (FV) and a snapshot of what they bring to the table -- and could add to your favorite team.

1. Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State (No. 19 overall prospect, 45 FV): He popped up in the fall as a big backstop who has plus raw power and arm strength from an above-average defensive catcher. His contact came and went in the spring, but scouts who got a good look at Dingler were raving about him.

2. Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech (No. 22 overall prospect, 45 FV): The biggest popup guy this spring has a very short track record as a starting pitcher and a Tommy John surgery in his rearview mirror, but he throws an upper-90s heater and a plus-plus hook that has some calling his stuff the best in the whole draft.

3. Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia (No. 23 overall prospect, 45 FV): A first-round talent in the 2018 prep class, Wilcox hasn't progressed much in college. Even so, he is still throwing up to 100 mph to go with an above-average slider and changeup.

4. Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (TX), Texas commit (No. 26 overall prospect, 45 FV): A prep arm who throws up to 100 mph but is surprisingly under control given that arm speed. And he has a plus changeup that is ahead of his average breaking ball.

5. J.T. Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State (No. 28 overall prospect, 45 FV): The former Dodgers first-rounder had Tommy John surgery this spring after his stuff declined late in 2019. At his best, his fastball sits in the mid-90s with high spin, to which he adds a plus breaking ball and changeup, though his delivery concerns some teams.

6. Dax Fulton, LHP, Mustang HS (OK), Oklahoma commit (No. 29 overall prospect, 45 FV): He looked like a mid-first-rounder this summer before Tommy John surgery. The big lefty was throwing into the mid-90s, along with his plus breaking ball, while showing starting pitcher traits.

7. Logan Allen, LHP, Florida International (No. 35 overall prospect, 45 FV): Allen was about the same in high school, but the shorter lefty couldn't find a team to meet his price. He'll sit around 90 mph with his fastball velocity and mix in a 55-grade curve, 60-grade changeup and 55 command.

8. CJ Van Eyk, RHP, Florida State (No. 38 overall prospect 40+ FV): "Talented righty" is how you draw it up on paper -- he flashes three plus pitches in some outings -- but the consistency hasn't been there.

9. Masyn Winn, SS/RHP, Kingwood HS (TX), Arkansas commit (No. 39 overall, 40+ FV): He is smallish but electric in all senses of the word. He'll flash two 70-grade pitches between his mid-90s heater and hellacious breaker, but he also is an easy plus runner who can stick at short defensively and has above-average raw power at the plate. The industry is slightly leaning shortstop for his future, but some clubs might develop him both ways.

10. Nick Swiney, LHP, NC State (No. 44 overall, 40+ FV): This lefty took a step forward this spring, throwing a low-90s heater, plus a changeup and an improved breaking pitch that grades above average to plus.