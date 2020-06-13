Major League Baseball has reached a billion-dollar deal with Turner Sports, giving the broadcast company continued rights to air playoff games, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The exact value and length of the new contract were not immediately known.

Last year, Turner aired the full National League playoff slate on TBS. According to the New York Post, which first reported on the new deal Saturday, Turner will continue to have broadcast rights for a league championship series, among other regular-season and postseason games.

The deal comes as MLB and its players' union continue to seek an agreement to play the 2020 season, with a prorated pay package for players being a key sticking point in those talks.

According to a presentation from the commissioner's office to the players' union that was obtained by The Associated Press last month, Turner was paying $310 million this year as part of a $787 million postseason media package that also includes Fox, ESPN, MLB Network and international broadcasts.

Turner's current contract with MLB had been set to end after the 2021 season.