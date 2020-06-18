Mark Teixeira and Buster Olney break down what a potential 60-game MLB regular season could look like and why the compact schedule drives more excitement to baseball. (1:02)

The Major League Baseball Players Association has finalized a proposal to MLB for a season of 70 games, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers.

Among the details in MLBPA's new proposal, sources told ESPN:

70-game season from July 19 through Sept. 30;

Full pro-rated pay;

Spring training to begin June 26th-28th;

Expanded playoffs in 2020 and 2021 season;

Minimum pool for playoff shares in 2020 based on rounds played, $50 million if full playoff is staged;

50/50 split of incremental TV revenues for any additional post-season games in '21;

Salary Advance forgiveness for all players in Tiers I-III of March agreement;

Opt-outs -- Full service/salary for players who are high risk and those who live with high-risk individuals;

$10 million for "social justice initiatives" (funded from welfare plan);

$50 million to be transferred from joint funds (ITF) to the commissioner's discretionary fund;

Clubs granted permission to sell advertisements/patches on uniforms in '20 and '21;

Enhanced housing allowances in spring training and regular season;

Universal DH in '20 and '21;

Parties to collaborate on broadcast enhancements;

Mutual waiver of potential grievances under the March agreement.

Following a four-hour negotiation in Phoenix between commissioner Rob Manfred and union executive director Tony Clark on Tuesday, MLB emerged believing the framework of a deal had been agreed upon, sources told ESPN. The union disagreed with that accounting, and players Wednesday said they viewed MLB's proposed 60-game schedule as too short.

Absent a deal, the league has the ability to implement a season of its desired length, likely around 50 games, per a March 26 agreement between the sides, a move that probably would lead to a grievance from the players. The union surveyed player leadership about the proper path forward, cognizant that its decision could sour owners and prompt the league to implement a season instead of coming to a negotiated agreement.

In the deal MLB proposed, players would be paid their full prorated salaries -- a total of $1.5 billion, or about 37% of their full-season salaries -- and would receive another $25 million for postseason play and $33 million in forgiveness on the $170 million advance they received in the March agreement.

The postseason would expand from 10 to 16 teams for the next two seasons, and a designated hitter would be added to the National League in both years. MLB would donate $10 million to social justice initiatives and teams would be allowed to add advertisements to their uniforms, sources said.