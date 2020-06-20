Former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is finalizing a one-year contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Russell should soon be in South Korea.

Russell, 26, became a free agent when the Cubs non-tendered him in December.

He was suspended for 40 games near the end of the 2018 season for violating the league's domestic abuse policies. Despite that suspension, the Cubs tendered him a contract for 2019, and he sat out the first 28 games of last season to complete his suspension.

Russell was demoted to the minors last summer not long after telling ESPN he needed to be "more familiar" with the team's signs. Russell's OPS dipped below .700 in 2018 and 2019 after several promising seasons to begin his career. His defensive metrics, however, remained above average.

Russell was the starting shortstop for the National League at the 2016 All-Star Game, and he finished that season by helping the Cubs end their 108-year World Series title drought. He hit a Game 6 grand slam, which essentially won the contest for the Cubs, who trailed 3-2 in the series at the time.

The next season, Russell compiled a .722 OPS while playing solid defense, though issues in his marriage began to surface. The league's investigation concluded late in 2018 when he was suspended in September but not for any one incident.

Russell was acquired by the Cubs from the Oakland Athletics for Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel on July 4, 2014.