Major League Baseball players have reversed course -- again -- deciding not to vote on Sunday on the league's 60-game proposal as commissioner Rob Manfred made late tweaks to the offer, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Manfred sent a letter to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark offering to cancel expanded playoffs and the universal designated hitter for 2021 if a full season isn't played in 2020, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

On Saturday, the union's executive board met and the players planned to delay voting on the proposal until they collected data on coronavirus testing after several outbreaks at training facilities and in major league cities, sources told ESPN.

But on Sunday morning, the players intended to vote, sources said, before reversing course again after Manfred's letter.

All MLB training camps have temporarily closed after multiple teams reported positive tests Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The MLBPA said Friday that the league would not counter the union's proposal for a 70-game season.