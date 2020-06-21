Sources: Players eye vote on MLB plan Sunday

Tim Kurkjian breaks down what's next for baseball after the MLBPA delayed a vote on the latest return proposal in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks at training facilities. (1:53)

Major League Baseball players intend to vote Sunday on MLB's latest proposal to return to the field after initially planning to delay the vote because of recent coronavirus outbreaks in training camps, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The executive board met Saturday, but the players originally planned to delay voting on the proposal until they collect data on coronavirus testing after several outbreaks at training facilities and in major league cities, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

All MLB training camps have temporarily closed after multiple teams reported positive coronavirus tests Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The MLBPA said Friday that the league would not counter its proposal for a 70-game season, leaving the players with two options. They can accept MLB's 60-game offer with expanded playoffs, along with a promise not to file a grievance. Or they can reject it and force commissioner Rob Manfred to implement his own schedule, potentially without extra playoff teams but still with their right to grieve the terms of the late March agreement between the two sides.