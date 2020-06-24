Three Colorado Rockies players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Denver Post.

Two players were asymptomatic and one showed symptoms, according to the newspaper, which reported that the positive tests came last week.

This month, several Rockies players have been taking live at-bats at Coors Field, according to The Post.

The news comes as the Major League Baseball Players Association and the league ironed out the final details on Tuesday ahead of a return to play, one that will see players report to camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season starting on July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks.

The last hurdle -- an agreement on health and safety protocols -- was cleared Tuesday night, some three-plus months after spring training was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.