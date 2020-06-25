Eddie Kasko, who spent 29 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization as a player, manager and executive, died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 88.

Kasko played 10 seasons in the majors, earning an All-Star selection in 1961 with the Cincinnati Reds, with whom he played from 1959 to 1963. A former infielder, he also played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1957-58), Houston Colt .45s/Astros (1964-65) and Red Sox (1966).

Kasko finished his career with a .264 batting average, with 22 home runs and 261 RBIs.

Kasko went on to manage the Red Sox for four seasons and spent the next 21 years with the front office, including as director of scouting and vice president of baseball development.

He was elected to the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2010.