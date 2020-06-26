The San Francisco Giants are doing their part to ensure their fans' presence will be felt when baseball returns next month -- at least in print form.

With the team prohibiting fans from attending games at Oracle Park due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Giants announced a Fan Cutout Program on Thursday that will allow season-ticket holders to send in an image of themselves to be placed onto a cutout that will be displayed in the stands during home games.

The program, which the team unveiled in a notice to season-ticket holders, will be an opportunity to "be at Oracle Park even when you're home watching the game," the Giants said.

The cutouts will be made of weatherproof material and will be placed as close to the season-ticket holders' seats as possible, the team said.

For a $99 fee, the team is also giving the option for non-season-ticket holders to have their cutout images displayed in the stands.

MLB announced earlier this week that it will play a 60-game regular season that is expected to begin July 23 or July 24 and last until late September.