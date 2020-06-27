The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals are slated to host the New York Yankees when baseball returns, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The matchup between last year's champion and this year's co-favorite is set to take place on Opening Day at Nationals Park, however MLB has yet to finalize an official schedule.

The New York Post was first to report the Opening Day matchup.

The league began to move forward on a 60-game regular season that will run from July 23 or 24 through Sept. 27 after the MLBPA signed off on final details of the proposal Tuesday.

Players and staff members will start traveling to training camp sites -- most of which will be held in home stadiums -- for a July 1 check-in.

While the official schedule is not set, teams will play their four divisional opponents 10 times and the other 20 games against interleague opponents in the same geographical area (i.e. National League West teams vs. American League West teams).

The Opening Day matchup between the Yankees and Nationals could also serve as Gerrit Cole's debut in pinstripes. Cole and the Yankees agreed to a record nine-year, $324 million contract this past winter.