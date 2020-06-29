When the Minnesota Twins take the field for their first game in July, they will do so without their bullpen coach.

The Twins aren't allowing Bob McClure or coach Bill Evers to work games this season due to concerns related to the coronavirus, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Older people have been more effected by the virus. McClure is 68 years old, while Evers is 66.

This is McClure's first season as the team's bullpen coach. Evers is in his second season as a major-league coach.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune earlier reported news of the Twins' decision.

ESPN's Buster Olney contributed to this report.