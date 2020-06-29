The New York Mets added several veterans Monday, including outfielder Melky Cabrera, infielder Gordon Beckham and right-handed pitcher Hunter Strickland.

The team said it expected that the players would be added to their 60-man player pool.

Cabrera, 35, played for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, batting .280 with seven home runs in 378 at-bats. In 15 seasons, he has a .285 lifetime average. Cabrera started his career with the Yankees and was on the 2009 team that won the World Series.

Strickland, 31, spent limited time last season with the Mariners and the Nationals, compiling a 5.55 ERA in 24 1/3 innings. He was released by the Nationals in March. Strickland has a lifetime 3.16 ERA, his best years coming with the Giants from 2014 to '18.

Beckham, 33, hit .215 in 83 games for the Tigers last season. He spent most of his 11-year career with the Chicago White Sox.