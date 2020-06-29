Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake is opting out of the 2020 season, his agent said in a statement Monday, becoming the first known MLB player to opt out.

Leake, 32, was scheduled to make $16 million for a full season in 2020 and was positioned to be fighting for a spot at the back end of the rotation. He will be a free agent next season.

"This was not an easy decision for Mike," Leake's agent, Danny Horwits, said in the statement. "He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he's looking forward to 2021."

The specific reasons for Leake's opt-out were not clear. Horwits said Leake and his family had many discussions about playing, taking "countless" factors into consideration. Horwits said many of the considerations were personal to Leake and his family.

Leake, a 10-year veteran who had stints with the Reds, Giants, Cardinals and Mariners, was acquired by the D-backs at the trade deadline from Seattle. He started 22 games for the Mariners in 2019, with a 9-8 record, two complete games and a 4.27 ERA. He was 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 10 games for Arizona.

He led all major league pitchers in home runs allowed last season, with 41. He has a lifetime record of 105-98 and an ERA of 4.05.