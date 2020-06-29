San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Hunter Bishop has tested positive for the coronavirus, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Monday.

Bishop, the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2019, got his test result Friday and has mild symptoms, according to Zaidi.

Bishop, a 22-year-old outfielder, would have been on the club's roster of 51 players announced Monday for the start of camp later this week, Zaidi said. Bishop is in Arizona and wasn't around any others from the organization.

The Giants selected Bishop 10th overall out of Arizona State last year.

The team is planning its first workout Friday.