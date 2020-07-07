MLB players who are opting out of the 2020 season

After David Price and Felix Hernandez opted out of the 2020 season, Buster Olney breaks down whether this could become a trend among MLB players. (1:49)

As Major League Baseball attempts to start a 60-game 2020 MLB season during the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of players have announced that they will not be participating as their teams begin training camp with Opening Day scheduled for July 23 and 24.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake was the first player to announce he would sit out, with Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond and David Price among the notable names to follow soon after. Here is a complete running list of the rostered players who will not be playing for their teams this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks (Depth chart)

Mike Leake. The specific reasons for Leake's decision were not made public.

Atlanta Braves (Depth chart)

Felix Hernandez: After signing a minor league deal to compete for a rotation spot in Atlanta, the former Cy Young winner announced through his agent that he would not participate this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Markakis: The veteran outfielder said he made his decision after an "eye-opening talk" with teammate Freddie Freeman, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Colorado Rockies (Depth chart)

Ian Desmond: Desmond announced he would not be playing this season in a detailed Instagram post.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Depth chart)

David Price: In a social media message to Dodgers fans, Price said that he "decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season."

Washington Nationals (Depth chart)

Joe Ross: A statement released by the Nationals said that Ross would not play the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of himself and loved ones. Ross' brother, Tyson, who is currently a free-agent pitcher also will sit out the season.

Ryan Zimmerman: The longtime Nationals infielder cited family risks, including having a 3-week-old child, in a statement announcing he would sit out.

Welington Castillo: The veteran catcher became the third Nationals player to opt out, with manager Dave Martinez saying Castillo was uncomfortable playing because he has young children.