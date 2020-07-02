Chicago Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana needed surgery to repair a laceration he suffered washing dishes.

The team said the 31-year-old was injured at his home in Miami, suffering a laceration on his left thumb that required five stitches.

"This morning in Chicago, Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on his left thumb to further determine the extent of his injury," the team said Thursday in a statement. "The procedure identified a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, which was surgically repaired."

Quintana is expected to start throwing again in two weeks, and then the team will determine how long he will be out.

Teams are starting to ramp up for a 60-game season that will start in late July after the coronavirus pandemic halted baseball early in spring training. Quintana is scheduled to be part of a rotation that includes Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks but that already had question marks on the back end.

Quintana was 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA last season, his third with the Cubs. After he had an All-Star season in 2016, the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox in a deal that saw young slugger Eloy Jimenez head to the South Side.