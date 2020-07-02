Baseball is back -- and we have the video to prove it

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole works out on the mound, facing a couple of hitters, including Aaron Judge. (0:16)

The crack of the bat. The snap of a ball hitting a mitt. The sounds (and sights) of baseball finally are back as players are taking part in workouts at their home stadiums in preparation for the 2020 MLB season, abbreviated as it will be.

For the first time since spring training camps closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, players are gathering to work out together at team facilities. That means Gerrit Cole throwing batting practice to new teammate Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium. Or Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto taking BP at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Take a look for yourself, as we've compiled some scenes of the boys of summer back in action.

We sure missed that swing.



Bryce is putting in work. 👀 [via @MLBNetwork] pic.twitter.com/a9oThNj2Lw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 2, 2020