Mike Trout goes in-depth on the concerns he has about MLB starting its season, especially with his wife being pregnant. (2:13)

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout says he "still doesn't feel comfortable" with MLB's plan to play a 60-game season, citing concerns with safety for his family.

"Honestly, I still don't feel comfortable," Trout told reporters Friday. "Obviously, with the baby coming, there's a lot of stuff going through my mind right now, my wife's mind and my family. Just trying to [find] the safest and most cautious way to get through a season."

Trout and his wife, Jessica Cox, are expecting their first child to be born in August.

"There's a lot of stuff going through my mind right now," Mike Trout says. Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

As teams returned to their home stadiums for training camp Friday, Trout emphasized the importance of staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the biggest thing is, obviously, I don't want to test positive, and I don't want to bring it back to my wife," he said. "We've thought hard about all this; still thinking about all this. It's a tough time, tough situation we're in, everybody's in. Everybody's got a responsibility in this clubhouse to social distance, stay inside, wear masks and keep everybody safe."

The three-time American League MVP continues to have discussions with general manager Billy Eppler and manager Joe Maddon. Trout wore an N-95 mask throughout the two-hour workout at Angel Stadium.

Trout did leave open the possibility of possibly not playing until the baby arrives.

Maddon, in his first season with the Angels after four years with the Chicago Cubs, said he had a good conversation with Trout last night and that he empathizes with everything he is facing.

"Everybody's truth matters right now. That's the one thing I have appealed to our guys," Maddon said. "There's so much buried information I've encouraged everyone to think for themselves. I'm appealing to our guys to be as informed as they can and then arrive at their own truth. Tell me what they feel."

Trout said he wants to play baseball this season but that he might have to reconsider if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

"I talk to a lot of guys across the league, and they're texting me a lot. I'm not gonna name any names, but it's just a crazy -- they're all thinking the same thing: 'Is this gonna work?'" Trout said. "We just gotta stay safe and obviously be as cautious as we can."

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.