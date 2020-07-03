Indians outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being quarantined from his teammates.

Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, said DeShields tested positive before coming to Cleveland. The Indians held their first workout at Progressive Field on Friday.

Antonetti said DeShields is doing well and has only had "very mild symptoms" at this point. He'll have to twice test negative before he's permitted to rejoin the ballclub.

The 27-year-old DeShields spent the past five seasons with Texas. He was acquired by the Indians in the offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.