Catcher Welington Castillo is the third member of the Washington Nationals to opt out of playing in 2020.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters of the decision Friday, saying Castillo was uncomfortable playing because he has young children.

Castillo, 33, joins first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross in deciding to opt out of the season.

The Nationals signed Castillo to a minor league deal during the offseason, and he was set to be the team's third catcher after being included in its 60-man player pool for the season.

Castillo spent the 2019 season with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .209 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 72 games.