Four Minnesota Twins players, including third baseman Miguel Sano, and two Boston Red Sox pitchers were announced as having tested positive for COVID-19 as a number of teams addressed coronavirus cases among their players.

Along with Sano, catcher Willians Astudillo, shortstop Nick Gordon and right-handed reliever Edwar Colina tested positive among the Twins, according to the team.

Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez have tested positive and been isolated from their teammates, according to manager Ron Roenicke.

Also on Saturday, four Atlanta Braves players -- first baseman Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma -- had the team disclose their positive tests, and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez announced his diagnosis on a call with reporters.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Freeman had a fever but added it's too early to know if the four-time All-Star's status for the start of the season could be jeopardized.

Perez told reporters he was asymptomatic and could play baseball today if needed, though regulations in the operations manual for the 2020 season would prevent that. Perez said he would miss at least 12 days before he could rejoin the team.

Major League Baseball and the players' association announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, a rate of 1.2%.

MLB will not identify who tests positive for the coronavirus, citing privacy laws. Teams also will not specifically announce a COVID-19 injured list placement for a player who is removed from the club after testing positive; it will just be a trip to the IL.

But some positive diagnoses will make their way out. Players announced Friday as testing positive were Cleveland Indians outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham.

Snitker said concerns will remain even after the four Braves players return to workouts.

"Guys have gotten it more than once," Snitker said. "We're going to have to be careful all year, and it's going to be the new normal for the next three months."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.