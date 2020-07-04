Jeff Passan says Mike Trout is not alone and that many others do not feel comfortable returning to baseball yet. (1:06)

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez are among a host of MLB players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, it was revealed Saturday.

Four Atlanta Braves players -- All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, reliever Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma -- also had the team disclose their positive tests Saturday with their permission.

Along with Sano, Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, shortstop Nick Gordon and right-handed reliever Edwar Colina tested positive, according to the team.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced positive tests for LeMahieu and reliever Luis Cessa. He said both players are at home and gave the team permission to release their status. Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic and Cessa had mild symptoms.

Kansas City's Perez announced his diagnosis on a call with reporters. Perez told reporters he was asymptomatic and could play baseball today if needed, though regulations in the operations manual for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic would prevent that. Perez said he would miss at least 12 days before he could rejoin the team.

Boston Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez tested positive and were isolated from their teammates, manager Ron Roenicke said.

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that left-handers Ricardo Sanchez and Genesis Cabrera had tested positive, with a few test results still pending.

The Miami Marlins said four players have tested positive, including one during this week's screening that preceded the start of summer camp. The team didn't disclose their identities.

Major League Baseball and the players' association announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, a rate of 1.2%.

MLB will not identify which players test positive for the coronavirus, citing privacy laws. Teams also will not specifically announce a COVID-19 injured list placement for a player who is removed from the club after testing positive; it will be just a trip to the IL.

The Philadelphia Phillies are not confirming whether players have tested positive, but manager Joe Girardi said Saturday that ace Aaron Nola, outfielder Adam Haseley and catcher Christian Bethancourt had yet to report to camp. Earlier this week, the Phillies placed Scott Kingery, Tommy Hunter, Hector Neris, and Ranger Suarez on the injured list without explaining why.

Players announced Friday as testing positive were Cleveland Indians outfielder Delino DeShields and San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Freeman had a fever but added it's too early to know if the four-time All-Star's status for the start of the season could be jeopardized. Snitker said concerns will remain even after the four Braves players return to workouts.

"Guys have gotten it more than once," Snitker said. "We're going to have to be careful all year, and it's going to be the new normal for the next three months."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.