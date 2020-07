New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive during the team's training camp Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The ball hit by Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton put the Japanese right-hander on the ground for several minutes.

He eventually was able to walk to the club house with some assistance.

There was no official update on Tanaka's condition.

In six seasons with the Yankees, Tanaka is 75-43 with a 3.75 ERA, 947 strikeouts and 200 walks.