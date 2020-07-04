Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price is opting out of the 2020 season.

In a statement Saturday directed at Dodger fans, Price said he decided it was in the best interest of his and his family's health to not play this season.

"I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory," Price said in a Twitter post. "I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but I look forward to representing you next year."

The Boston Red Sox traded Price and Mookie Betts in a blockbuster deal with the Dodgers earlier this year. Price, 34, is under contract through the 2022 season.